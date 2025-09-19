Misawa Air Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants browse vendors and booths during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. Air Fest united communities, Airmen and allied forces with aerobatics, aircraft demonstrations, vehicle showcases and hands-on activities, highlighting 35th Fighter Wing readiness and joint U.S.-Japan operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)