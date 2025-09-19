A vendor pours flavoring onto shaved ice during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. The event featured aerial stunts, aircraft displays, combat vehicle exhibits and interactive activities, reflecting the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to mission, morale and the U.S.-Japan partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 03:49
|Photo ID:
|9329408
|VIRIN:
|250921-F-VQ736-1205
|Resolution:
|7820x5213
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Air Fest 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.