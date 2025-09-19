Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Fest 2025 [Image 5 of 7]

    Misawa Air Fest 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A vendor pours flavoring onto shaved ice during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. The event featured aerial stunts, aircraft displays, combat vehicle exhibits and interactive activities, reflecting the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to mission, morale and the U.S.-Japan partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 03:49
    Photo ID: 9329408
    VIRIN: 250921-F-VQ736-1205
    Resolution: 7820x5213
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Misawa Air Fest 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    aerial demonstrations
    Indo-Pacific
    crowd
    Air Fest 2025

