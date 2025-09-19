Misawa Air Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A vendor pours flavoring onto shaved ice during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. The event featured aerial stunts, aircraft displays, combat vehicle exhibits and interactive activities, reflecting the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to mission, morale and the U.S.-Japan partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)