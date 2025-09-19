Misawa Air Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant takes a selfie in front of a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II static display during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. Visitors enjoyed fighter jet maneuvers, static aircraft displays and family-friendly activities, highlighting the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission, morale and interoperability with Japan Air Self-Defense Force allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)