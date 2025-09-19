A participant takes a selfie in front of a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II static display during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. Visitors enjoyed fighter jet maneuvers, static aircraft displays and family-friendly activities, highlighting the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission, morale and interoperability with Japan Air Self-Defense Force allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 03:49
|Photo ID:
|9329409
|VIRIN:
|250921-F-VQ736-1089
|Resolution:
|6497x4331
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Air Fest 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.