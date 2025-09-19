Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Fest 2025 [Image 6 of 7]

    Misawa Air Fest 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A participant takes a selfie in front of a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II static display during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. Visitors enjoyed fighter jet maneuvers, static aircraft displays and family-friendly activities, highlighting the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission, morale and interoperability with Japan Air Self-Defense Force allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 03:49
    Photo ID: 9329409
    VIRIN: 250921-F-VQ736-1089
    Resolution: 6497x4331
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Misawa Air Fest 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    aerial demonstrations
    Indo-Pacific
    crowd
    Air Fest 2025

