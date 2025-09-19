Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025 [Image 15 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Air Force’s Kade Frew is tackled by Boise State University’s Ty Benefield during a game at Falcon Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025. Air Force was defeated by Boise State, 37-49. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 23:41
    Photo ID: 9329239
    VIRIN: 250920-F-XS730-1011
    Resolution: 2663x1772
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025
    U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Colorado
    Air Force
    Academy
    football
    Boise
    NCAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download