Date Taken: 09.20.2025 Date Posted: 09.20.2025 23:41 Photo ID: 9329220 VIRIN: 250920-F-XS730-1016 Resolution: 4732x3150 Size: 2.75 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.