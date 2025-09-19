U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Air Force’s Liam Szarka is tackled by Boise State University’s Zion Washington and Jeremiah Earby during a game at Falcon Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025. Air Force was defeated by Boise State, 37-49. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2025 23:41
|Photo ID:
|9329219
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-XS730-1002
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
