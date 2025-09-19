U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Boise State University 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A member of the Wings of Blue jumps into Falcon Stadium with the American flag shortly before a football game against Boise State University on Sept. 20, 2025. Air Force was defeated by Boise State, 37-49. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)