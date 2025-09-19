Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Constance "Connie" Perry Retirement - Sept. 19, 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    Constance &quot;Connie&quot; Perry Retirement - Sept. 19, 2025

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    John Gillette, Program Manager for Synthetic Environment at the Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), presents the retirement lapel pin to Constance “Connie” M. Perry during her retirement ceremony on Sept. 19 at PEO STRI headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Perry held a variety of chief engineer and technical lead roles at various PEO STRI programs and retired after almost four decades of service with the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Anna Nelson)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Longtime PEO STRI Engineer Retires Following Nearly Four Decades of Civil Service

    PEO STRI
    People
    Engineering
    Retirement

