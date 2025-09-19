Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Constance “Connie” M. Perry, a longtime engineer at the Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), delivers remarks during her retirement ceremony on Sept 19 at PEO STRI headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Perry held a variety of chief engineer and technical lead roles at various PEO STRI programs and retired after almost four decades of service with the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Anna Nelson)