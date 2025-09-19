Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Gillette, Program Manager for Synthetic Environment at the Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), delivers remarks during a retirement ceremony for Constance “Connie” M. Perry on Sept. 19 at PEO STRI headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Perry held a variety of chief engineer and technical lead roles at various PEO STRI programs and retired after almost four decades of service with the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Anna Nelson)