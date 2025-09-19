Home grown airman earns star

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mrs. Aletha Taylor, wife of Brig. Gen. Jon Michael Taylor, watches as daughters Casey and Hannah put brigadier general rank on their dad’s uniform, and the Taylor’s son Matt and grandson Maverick supervise during Taylor’s promotion ceremony, Sept. 13, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Taylor is the Director of the Joint Staff, Alabama National Guard, and was promoted to the rank of brigadier general during the ceremony held at the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s headquarters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)