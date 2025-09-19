Home grown airman earns star

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Allison Miller, Alabama Air National Guard Commander, speaks to Col. Jon Michael Taylor and all of those in attendance for Taylor’s promotion ceremony, Sept. 13, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Taylor is the Director of the Joint Staff, Alabama National Guard, and was promoted to the rank of brigadier general during the ceremony held at the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s headquarters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)