Home grown airman earns star

Brig. Gen. Allison Miller, Alabama Air National Guard Commander, and Mrs. Aletha Taylor pin the rank of brigadier general onto the uniform of Brig. Gen. Jon Michael Taylor during Taylor’s promotion ceremony, Sept. 13, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Taylor is the Director of the Joint Staff, Alabama National Guard, and was promoted to the rank of brigadier general during the ceremony held at the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s headquarters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)