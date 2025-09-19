Home grown airman earns star

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Jon Michael Taylor, Director of the Joint Staff, Alabama National Guard, embraces his wife Aletha after she pinned the rank of brigadier general onto his uniform, Sept. 13, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Brig. Gen. Allison Miller (left), Alabama Air National Guard Commander, was the presiding officer for the ceremony held at the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s headquarters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)