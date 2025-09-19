Brig. Gen. Jon Michael Taylor, Director of the Joint Staff, Alabama National Guard, embraces his wife Aletha after she pinned the rank of brigadier general onto his uniform, Sept. 13, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Brig. Gen. Allison Miller (left), Alabama Air National Guard Commander, was the presiding officer for the ceremony held at the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s headquarters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9328050
|VIRIN:
|250913-Z-ZA470-1069
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
This work, Home grown airman earns star [Image 8 of 8], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.