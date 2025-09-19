Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Home grown airman earns star [Image 6 of 8]

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Brig. Gen. Jon Michael Taylor, Director of the Joint Staff, Alabama National Guard, embraces his wife Aletha after she pinned the rank of brigadier general onto his uniform, Sept. 13, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Brig. Gen. Allison Miller (left), Alabama Air National Guard Commander, was the presiding officer for the ceremony held at the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s headquarters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

    117 ARW
    ALANG
    National Guard
    Brig. Gen. Jon Michael Taylor
    Brig. Gen. Allison Miller

