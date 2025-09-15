250524-N-IG466-1001

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEW YORK (May 24, 2025) — Sailors assigned to Reserve Talent Acquisition Group (RTAG) Northeast pose for a photo in front of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 during an aviation event at Eisenhower Park as part of Fleet Week New York. Fleet Week is an annual celebration honoring the contributions of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, providing the public an opportunity to meet service members and learn more about maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Adelola Tinubu/Released)