    250524-N-IG466-1001 [Image 2 of 2]

    250524-N-IG466-1001

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Adelola Tinubu 

    Navy Recruiting Reserve Command

    NEW YORK (May 24, 2025) — Sailors assigned to Reserve Talent Acquisition Group (RTAG) Northeast pose for a photo in front of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 during an aviation event at Eisenhower Park as part of Fleet Week New York. Fleet Week is an annual celebration honoring the contributions of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, providing the public an opportunity to meet service members and learn more about maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Adelola Tinubu/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    VIRIN: 250524-N-IG466-1001
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    This work, 250524-N-IG466-1001 [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Adelola Tinubu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fleet Week Takes Flight: RTAG Northeast Supports Aviation Event

