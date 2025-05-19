Fleet Week Takes Flight: RTAG Northeast Supports Aviation Event

From the heart of Times Square to the open field of Eisenhower Park, Sailors from various parts of the U.S. Navy came together during Fleet Week New York 2025 to connect with the public, celebrate service, and showcase maritime excellence.

At the Eisenhower Park Aviation Event, Reserve and Active Duty Sailors representing Reserve Talent Acquisition Group (RTAG) Northeast, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG), and the SWARM team participated in a full day of aviation demonstrations, ceremonial performances, and direct community engagement.



"This is one of the best opportunities to tell the Navy story—to meet people face-to-face, build connections and let them know what we do and why we do it," said Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Zilu Hu, assigned to RTAG Northeast. “Seeing the Ceremonial Guard perform was a reminder of the pride we carry in the uniform.”



The event began at 0900 with the arrival of static displays, followed by an impressive performance from the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard and the singing of the National Anthem. Helicopters from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 conducted an aerial flyover, fast-rope insertion demonstration by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, and a public walk-through of the aircraft.



Dignitaries in attendance included Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command; Rear Adm. David Patchell, Vice Commander, U.S. Second Fleet; and Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Ryan Rideout.



“Fleet Week isn’t just an event—it’s a reminder of who we are as a Navy family,” said Lt. Cmdr. Han Lee, an officer recruiter at RTAG Northeast. “We build bonds with the public, with each other, and with the mission.”



Fleet Week is an annual celebration that honors the contributions of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. It provides the public with a unique opportunity to meet service members and learn more about the nation’s maritime forces.



As helicopters lifted off at 1400 to conclude the event, the message was clear: the Navy is present, proud, and always ready.

