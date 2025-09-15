250501-N-IG466-1003

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Millington, Tenn. (May 1, 2025)- Navy Counselor Jericus Lewis, newly pinned to the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer, has his cover placed on by Command Master Chief Sheryl Kinloch during a chief pinning ceremony held on the quarterdeck at Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) headquarters.

The pinning ceremony is a revered Navy tradition that symbolizes a Sailor’s advancement into a higher level of leadership and responsibility (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Adelola Tinubu/released).