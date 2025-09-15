Millington, Tenn. (May 1, 2025)- Navy Counselor Jericus Lewis, newly pinned to the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer, has his cover placed on by Command Master Chief Sheryl Kinloch during a chief pinning ceremony held on the quarterdeck at Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) headquarters.
The pinning ceremony is a revered Navy tradition that symbolizes a Sailor’s advancement into a higher level of leadership and responsibility (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Adelola Tinubu/released).
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 13:53
|Photo ID:
|9324764
|VIRIN:
|250501-N-IG466-1003
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|193.45 KB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250501-N-IG466-1003 [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Adelola Tinubu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.