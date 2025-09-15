Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250501-N-IG466-1003 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250501-N-IG466-1003

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Adelola Tinubu 

    Navy Recruiting Reserve Command

    Millington, Tenn. (May 1, 2025)- Navy Counselor Jericus Lewis, newly pinned to the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer, has his cover placed on by Command Master Chief Sheryl Kinloch during a chief pinning ceremony held on the quarterdeck at Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) headquarters.
    The pinning ceremony is a revered Navy tradition that symbolizes a Sailor’s advancement into a higher level of leadership and responsibility (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Adelola Tinubu/released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 13:53
    Photo ID: 9324764
    VIRIN: 250501-N-IG466-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 193.45 KB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250501-N-IG466-1003 [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Adelola Tinubu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    250501-N-IG466-1003
    250524-N-IG466-1001

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download