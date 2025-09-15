MARFORK attends the Monument Reveal honoring the Incheon Landing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Korean War veterans, civilian leaders, and service members with United Nations Command, United States Forces Korea, the Republic of Korea Navy, and the ROK Marine Corps pose for a group photo during a monument reveal event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the landing at Incheon, in Incheon, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2025. The commemoration honored the strategic success of the landing, which turned the tide of the Korean War, and paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Republic of Korea and United Nations Command Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Simon Saravia)