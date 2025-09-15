MARFORK attends the Monument Reveal honoring the Incheon Landing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A plaque, which credits the international solidarity and peace of participating nations in the Korea War, stands at the base of the new Incheon Landing Operation Monument, revealed at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the landing at Incheon, in Incheon, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2025. The commemoration honored the strategic success of the landing, which turned the tide of the Korean War, and paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Republic of Korea and United Nations Command Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Simon Saravia)