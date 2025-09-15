MARFORK attends the Monument Reveal honoring the Incheon Landing

The Incheon Metropolitan City Children’s Choir performs “My Country, Korea” during a monument reveal commemorating the 75th anniversary of the landing at Incheon, in Incheon, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2025. The commemoration honored the strategic success of the landing, which turned the tide of the Korean War, and paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Republic of Korea and United Nations Command Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Simon Saravia)
