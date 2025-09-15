MARFORK attends the Monument Reveal honoring the Incheon Landing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, gets a first look and detailed explanation on the new Incheon Landing Operation Monument from Yoo Jeong-bok, mayor of Incheon, during a monument reveal event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the landing at Incheon, in Incheon, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2025. The commemoration honored the strategic success of the landing, which turned the tide of the Korean War, and paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Republic of Korea and United Nations Command Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Simon Saravia)