A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You

Chilldren play in the snow during an annual Christmas Tree hunting expedition. Christmas tree enthusiasts have been visiting national forests since the 1950’s to bring a little holiday cheer and a little of their national forest into their homes.



Interested in learning how to get your own national forest Christmas Tree visit Recreation.gov to purchase your permit online or connect directly with your local national forest.