Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Christmas tree enthusiasts have been visiting national forests since the 1950’s to bring a little holiday cheer and a little of their national forest into their homes.

    Interested in learning how to get your own national forest Christmas Tree visit Recreation.gov to purchase your permit online or connect directly with your local national forest.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 16:28
    Photo ID: 9322179
    VIRIN: 241116-O-NM884-7825
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You [Image 13 of 13], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You
    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You
    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You
    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You
    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You
    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You
    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You
    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You
    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You
    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You
    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You
    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You
    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download