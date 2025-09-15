A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You

Photo By Andrew Avitt | The Huhyn family during their annual Christmas Tree cutting outing. Christmas tree...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Avitt | The Huhyn family during their annual Christmas Tree cutting outing. Christmas tree enthusiasts have been visiting national forests since the 1950’s to bring a little holiday cheer and a little of their national forest into their homes. Interested in learning how to get your own national forest Christmas Tree visit Recreation.gov to purchase your permit online or connect directly with your local national forest. see less | View Image Page

Maurice and Jamie Huhyn harvested their first Christmas tree in the Plumas National Forest in northern California more than 20 years ago. They were only dating then.



A few years, and a few Christmas trees later, they were married. After that, their yearly Christmas-Tree-Harvesting expedition would grow, with first their son and then their daughter joining the family and the tradition. This year Jamie’s parents, brother and his dog Tory came along.



Christmas tree enthusiasts have been visiting national forests since the 1950’s to bring a little holiday cheer and a little of their national forest into their homes.



Interested in learning how to get your own national forest Christmas Tree visit Recreation.gov to purchase your permit online or connect directly with your local national forest.



What’s the Right Tree?



Visitors can make the Christmas tree hunt as convenient or adventurous as they like. For Maurice and family that usually includes snacks, grilled cheese, hot chocolate or cups of noodles, and activities, some friendly snow-foolery, or playing with a furry friend.



When it comes to finding the perfect tree, it can take some time.



Huhyn, a tree expert by education and profession, a silviculturist on the Plumas National Forest, has some helpful hints when picking the right kind of tree.



“Most folks like white fir because they hold the ornaments better, and they got that silvery, Christmasy look. Other top picks are red fir and cedar,” said Huhyn, “On the hand most people don't cut pine. They look kind of scraggly inside your house.”



Holiday Decorations a part of Land Management?



It might seem like cutting down trees would be counter to forest health, but Huhyn explains how removing the right trees in the right areas can be beneficial to the forest.



“This year we cut a white fur, I felt like I was doing my silvicultural duty. One hundred or so years ago, the Sierra Nevada mountains used to be a lot more open, because frequent, low-intensity wildfires were keeping the forest stands in balance,” said Huhyn.



But after decades of fire exclusion policies many areas have become overgrown causing imbalance.



“We have white fur encroachment issues because it regenerates really easily in the shade and crowds out other tree species. “



Though Maurice admits this year’s choice to cut a white fir was heavily influenced by his silvicultural mindset, harvesting other species is not necessarily bad for the forest, because so few trees are taken over such a large area.



Regardless of your tree choice, your $10 Christmas tree permit comes with more than a few memories and perhaps the beginning of a new holiday tradition.



