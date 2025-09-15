Maurice Huhyn and his daughter play in the snow during their annual Christmas tree cutting trip. Christmas tree enthusiasts have been visiting national forests since the 1950’s to bring a little holiday cheer and a little of their national forest into their homes.
Interested in learning how to get your own national forest Christmas Tree visit Recreation.gov to purchase your permit online or connect directly with your local national forest.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9322176
|VIRIN:
|241116-O-NM884-1720
|Resolution:
|5839x3893
|Size:
|9.62 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You [Image 13 of 13], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Christmas Tree Awaits in a Forest Near You
