FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Command Sgt. Maj. David C. Cook, the new senior enlisted leader of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) – Fort Drum, stands in front of the unit’s colors for the first time as the MEDDAC’s command sergeant major during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Cook assumed responsibility as the MEDDAC’s senior noncommissioned officer from Command Sgt. Maj. Fredrick E. Gibbons, who served as the organization’s command sergeant major since October 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC public affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 14:49
|Photo ID:
|9321792
|VIRIN:
|250917-A-HG995-1202
|Resolution:
|5846x4176
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum MEDDAC, Guthrie Army Health Clinic welcomes new command sergeant major [Image 6 of 6], by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum MEDDAC, Guthrie Army Health Clinic welcomes new command sergeant major
No keywords found.