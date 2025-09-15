Fort Drum MEDDAC, Guthrie Army Health Clinic welcomes new command sergeant major

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Col. Elizabeth H. Duque, left, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) – Fort Drum, receives the unit’s flag, or colors, from Command Sgt. Maj. Fredrick E. Gibbons, the MEDDAC’s outgoing command sergeant major, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Gibbons relinquished responsibility as the MEDDAC’s senior enlisted leader to Command Sgt. Maj. David C. Cook. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC public affairs)