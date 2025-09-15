Fort Drum MEDDAC, Guthrie Army Health Clinic welcomes new command sergeant major

Photo By Warren Wright | FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Command Sgt. Maj. David C. Cook, the new senior enlisted leader of...... read more read more Photo By Warren Wright | FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Command Sgt. Maj. David C. Cook, the new senior enlisted leader of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) – Fort Drum, stands in front of the unit’s colors for the first time as the MEDDAC’s command sergeant major during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Cook assumed responsibility as the MEDDAC’s senior noncommissioned officer from Command Sgt. Maj. Fredrick E. Gibbons, who served as the organization’s command sergeant major since October 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC public affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, New York – Soldiers, civilian employees, friends, and family of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity, also known as MEDDAC, and Guthrie Army Health Clinic welcomed the unit’s new senior enlisted leader during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Memorial Park in Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 17, 2025.



During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. David C. Cook assumed responsibility as the MEDDAC’s senior enlisted leader from Command Sgt. Maj. Fredrick E. Gibbons, who served as the medical activity’s senior noncommissioned officer since October 2023.



“Today marks a significant transition for the Fort Drum MEDDAC,” Cook said during the ceremony. “A change in leadership is always a pivotal moment, and it is with both humility and excitement that I assume the responsibility of command sergeant major.”



“But today isn’t just about changing personnel, it’s also about reaffirming the vital relationships that underpin our mission,” Cook added. “In healthcare, and especially in military medicine, strong relationships are essential to providing the best possible care. Nowhere is this more evident than in the partnership between the 10th Mountain Division, the North Country, and the Fort Drum MEDDAC team.”



Cook comes to the MEDDAC already having served at Fort Drum as the 10th Mountain Division’s (LI) chief medical NCO. He initially enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2004 before transferring to the Regular Army in 2006.



Initially enlisting as a combat medic, Cook has held multiple NCO leadership positions throughout his career, including first sergeant for two organizations, operations NCO, observer-coach-trainer (OC/T), and platoon sergeant, among others. His assignments include positions with the 44th Medical Brigade and Security Force Assistance Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; the 4th Cavalry Brigade at Fort Knox, Kentucky; the 529th Military Police Company in Wiesbaden, Germany, and others.



Speaking about Cook, Col. Elizabeth E. Duque, the MEDDAC’s commander, said, “His knowledge and integration with the (10th Mountain) Division is an asset that will significantly benefit our Soldiers and enable the Guthrie mission. I’ve already been impressed by (Cook’s) calm demeanor, (his) quiet strength and unwavering focus on the development of our Soldiers.”



Serving as the ceremony’s reviewing officer, Duque ceremonially received the MEDDAC flag, or colors, from Gibbons before passing the colors to Cook. This time-honored tradition symbolizes the commander’s trust and confidence in the new command sergeant major as they transfer responsibility from one senior NCO to another.



“For the past two years, Command Sgt. Maj. Gibbons, you have been the heart and soul of Guthrie,” Duque said during her remarks. “Your energy, your enthusiasm, have been contagious. You have fostered a positive and supportive environment where Soldiers and civilians have thrived despite the ups and downs, both personally and of the organization.”



According to Duque, during Gibbons’ time as the MEDDAC’s command sergeant major, he dramatically improved Soldier training, instilled discipline, and fostered a renewed sense of morale throughout.



“Your dedication to the well-being of our people has been truly remarkable,” Duque told Gibbons. “You are leaving a lasting legacy on Guthrie.”



Gibbons’ next assignment will bring him to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he will assume responsibility as the command sergeant major for the Womack Army Medical Center, supporting units such as the 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army Forces Command, XVIII Airborne Corps headquarters, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, and other highly regarded units.



“It has been the greatest honor of my career to serve as the command sergeant major of the Fort Drum Medical Activity,” Gibbons said. “Over the past two years, I’ve had the privilege of standing shoulder to shoulder with some of the most dedicated, compassionate, and resilient Soldiers and civilians I’ve ever known. (They) are the consummate professionals.”



The command sergeant major is the principal enlisted advisor to the commander on enlisted matters, training, standards, and the welfare of Soldiers. As the senior enlisted leader of the unit, they represent the highest level of enlisted achievement, serving as a trainer, role model, and standard-bearer for the enlisted personnel.