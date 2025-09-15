Fort Drum MEDDAC, Guthrie Army Health Clinic welcomes new command sergeant major

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Command Sgt. Maj. Fredrick E. Gibbons, left, outgoing command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) – Fort Drum, speaks to attendees during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Gibbons, who served as the organization’s senior enlisted leader since October 2023, relinquished responsibility of the MEDDAC to Command Sgt. Maj. David C. Cook. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC public affairs)