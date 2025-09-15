New Chapter for 433rd CR: Flight Transitions to Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Friends, family, honorary commanders, and Airmen from the Alamo Wing assembled to celebrate alongside the 433rd Contingency Response Squadron during a redesignation ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 6, 2025. The redesignation, effective Sept. 1, elevates the 433rd Contingency Response unit from flight to squadron status, formally recognizing years of growth, transformation, and operational success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)