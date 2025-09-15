Lt. Col. Michael Medrano, 433rd Operations Group interim commander, addresses an audience during a redesignation ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 6, 2025. Medrano noted that this was the beginning of a new chapter for the contingency response Airmen of the Alamo Wing who have transformed over the years to continue to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)
|09.06.2025
|09.17.2025 14:48
|9321779
|250906-F-SE223-1010
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
This work, New Chapter for 433rd CR: Flight Transitions to Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.