New Chapter for 433rd CR: Flight Transitions to Squadron

Lt. Col. Michael Medrano, 433rd Operations Group interim commander, addresses an audience during a redesignation ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 6, 2025. Medrano noted that this was the beginning of a new chapter for the contingency response Airmen of the Alamo Wing who have transformed over the years to continue to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)