New Chapter for 433rd CR: Flight Transitions to Squadron

Major Alexander Williams, 433rd Contingency Response Squadron commander, addresses an audience during a redesignation ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 6, 2025. Williams emphasized the years of dedication, professionalism, and hard work the members of the 433rd CRS has put in to get where they are now. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)