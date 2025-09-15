Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Chapter for 433rd CR: Flight Transitions to Squadron

    New Chapter for 433rd CR: Flight Transitions to Squadron

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Major Alexander Williams, 433rd Contingency Response Squadron commander, addresses an audience during a redesignation ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 6, 2025. Williams emphasized the years of dedication, professionalism, and hard work the members of the 433rd CRS has put in to get where they are now. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)

    This work, New Chapter for 433rd CR: Flight Transitions to Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

