    New Chapter for 433rd CR: Flight Transitions to Squadron [Image 8 of 8]

    New Chapter for 433rd CR: Flight Transitions to Squadron

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    433rd Contingency Response Squadron members posed for a group photo after they trained on airfield setup, security force integration, and equipment deployment at the 433rd Airlift Wing flightline here August 4, 2025. Contingency response Airmen deploy must be able to rapidly mobilize to deploy on short notice to go in contested or disaster-stricken environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)

