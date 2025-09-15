New Chapter for 433rd CR: Flight Transitions to Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

433rd Contingency Response Squadron members posed for a group photo after they trained on airfield setup, security force integration, and equipment deployment at the 433rd Airlift Wing flightline here August 4, 2025. Contingency response Airmen deploy must be able to rapidly mobilize to deploy on short notice to go in contested or disaster-stricken environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)