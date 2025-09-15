Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Children surround their coaches during the Major League Baseball Play Ball clinic hosted at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 12, 2025. The Play Ball event brings representatives from the MLB to host baseball clinics across the world. This event brought the American youth of Aviano together with local Italian athletes from a neighboring community to celebrate the sport and learn together. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)