Athletes participating in the Major League Baseball Play Ball clinic practice throwing drills at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 12, 2025. Children from a neighboring Italian youth league participated with Aviano children to run through five different drill stations as mixed teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 03:10
|Photo ID:
|9320151
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-GF466-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.58 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.