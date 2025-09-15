Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL [Image 1 of 4]

    Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.11.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Athletes participating in the Major League Baseball Play Ball clinic practice throwing drills at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 12, 2025. Children from a neighboring Italian youth league participated with Aviano children to run through five different drill stations as mixed teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 03:10
    Photo ID: 9320151
    VIRIN: 250912-F-GF466-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.58 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL, by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MLB
    play ball
    Italy
    Aviano Youth Sports
    Porcia

