Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL

Senior Master Sgt. Marcello Zappia, Italian air force air traffic control specialist, runs hitting drills with participants from the Major League Baseball Play Ball clinic at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 12, 2025. The event brought together young Aviano athletes as well as a neighboring Italian team to practice basic baseball drills with MLB representatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)