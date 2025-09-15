Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL [Image 2 of 4]

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.11.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Marcello Zappia, Italian air force air traffic control specialist, runs hitting drills with participants from the Major League Baseball Play Ball clinic at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 12, 2025. The event brought together young Aviano athletes as well as a neighboring Italian team to practice basic baseball drills with MLB representatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 03:10
    Photo ID: 9320173
    VIRIN: 250912-F-GF466-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.95 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
