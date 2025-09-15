Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.11.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A participant in the Major League Baseball Play Ball youth clinic practices running bases at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 12, 2025. This event brought Aviano American youth together with a local Italian youth league to demonstrate the positive way the game can influence young athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 03:10
    Photo ID: 9320177
    VIRIN: 250912-F-GF466-1003
    Resolution: 7725x5150
    Size: 18.91 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL
    Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL
    Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL
    Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLB
    Aviano
    baseball
    Italy
    Porcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download