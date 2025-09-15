Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant in the Major League Baseball Play Ball youth clinic practices running bases at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 12, 2025. This event brought Aviano American youth together with a local Italian youth league to demonstrate the positive way the game can influence young athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)