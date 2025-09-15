A participant in the Major League Baseball Play Ball youth clinic practices running bases at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 12, 2025. This event brought Aviano American youth together with a local Italian youth league to demonstrate the positive way the game can influence young athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 03:10
|Photo ID:
|9320177
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-GF466-1003
|Resolution:
|7725x5150
|Size:
|18.91 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano and Italian youth PLAY BALL [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.