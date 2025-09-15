Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C3F, TTGP, MCMGRU 3, BCME hold CPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 16 of 18]

    C3F, TTGP, MCMGRU 3, BCME hold CPO Pinning Ceremony

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Roberson 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F), Tactical Training Group Pacific (TTGP), Mine Countermeasures Group (MCMGRU) 3 and Brooks Center for Maritime Engagement (BCME) Detachment West Chief Petty Officers (CPO) stand in ranks during a CPO pinning ceremony held at C3F headquarters, Sept. 16, 2025. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Roberson)

    CPO Pinning Ceremony
    C3F
    MCMGRU 3
    BCME

