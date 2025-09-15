C3F, TTGP, MCMGRU 3, BCME hold CPO Pinning Ceremony

Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F), Tactical Training Group Pacific (TTGP), Mine Countermeasures Group (MCMGRU) 3 and Brooks Center for Maritime Engagement (BCME) Detachment West Chief Petty Officers (CPO) sing Anchors Aweigh to conclude a CPO pinning ceremony held at C3F headquarters, Sept. 16, 2025. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Roberson)
