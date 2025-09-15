C3F, TTGP, MCMGRU 3, BCME hold CPO Pinning Ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Roberson | Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F), Tactical Training Group Pacific (TTGP), Mine...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Roberson | Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F), Tactical Training Group Pacific (TTGP), Mine Countermeasures Group (MCMGRU) 3 and Brooks Center for Maritime Engagement (BCME) Detachment West Chief Petty Officers pose for a group photo after their pinning ceremony held at C3F headquarters, Sept. 16, 2025. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Roberson) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F), Tactical Training Group Pacific (TTGP), Mine Countermeasures Group (MCMGRU) 3 and Brooks Center for Maritime Engagement (BCME) Detachment West held a Chief Petty Officer (CPO) pinning ceremony at U.S. 3rd Fleet headquarters, Sept. 16.



The ceremony was a culmination of a six-week initiation, which began when the CPO advancement results were released, Aug.6.



During the initiation process, the Chiefs Mess challenged the selectees to build on their leadership skills and to obtain a better understanding of what it means to be a Navy Chief. The initiation also included training on the history and traditions of a Navy Chief, physical challenges and mentorship.



Capt. Tony Nichols, chief of staff, C3F, served as the keynote speaker during the event.



“That anchor may feel heavy at times. It carries with it a profound responsibility to your Sailors, to your command and to the Navy as a whole,” said Nichols. “But it is also a symbol of stability, strength and trust. The anchor connects us all; it is a reminder that the relationship between officer and enlisted is firmly anchored by the Chiefs. You are the bridge, you are the backbone, the standard-bearers who uphold our Navy’s tradition, core values, and good order and discipline.”



After receiving their anchors, each Chief also received a combination cover signifying their new roles as leaders and mentors to junior Sailors.



“Everything has a purpose and is meant to build you into the leader that Sailors need,” said Chief Fire Controlman William Long, assigned to C3F. “During this process, I have learned a lot about tapping into the resource that is the ‘Mess’. I, myself, do not know everything and it is imperative to lean on the wealth of knowledge I am surrounded by.”



At the beginning of this year’s initiation season, the 16th Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy James Honea released a letter to serve as a call-to-action to all current and future chief petty officers throughout the fleet to attend Get Real Get Better (GRGB) training, focused on CPOs.



“This is not just another training requirement, it is an investment in our future,” Honea wrote in the letter. “Your leadership and dedication are crucial to the success of this initiative and to our Navy.”



The training consisted of three one-hour modules that are fundamental to shifting the culture toward an environment of continuous learning and improvement.



“I learned that both self-awareness and external awareness are vitally important,” said Long. “We must constantly set the standard that we wish for others to meet. We must also be willing to have hard conversations with peers in order to ensure the standard is always maintained.”



Third Fleet's Command Master Chief Jeremiah Holler said that the new Chiefs had their abilities tested across a wide range of core competencies through physical fitness, specialized knowledge and the GRGB modules.



“I hope that all Chiefs have a better understanding of the GRGB principles to effectively use them to make our force more lethal,” said Holler. “I am confident that the newest chief petty officers will assume their roles effectively thanks to the training provided to them through the initiation process. They have been tested and accepted by their fellow Chief Petty Officers.”



During the ceremony, Chief Information Specialist Anthony Avalos, Chief Personnel Specialist Giovanni Avelar, Chief Operations Specialist Andrew Johnson, Chief Fire Controlman William Long and Chief Information Systems Technician Matthew Villanueva from C3F, Chief Yeoman Brian Smith, Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Justin Baker, Chief Operations Specialist Candise Maldonado, Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Destynni Rutledge and Chief Operations Specialist Deja Washington from TTGP, Chief Personnel Specialist Julleos Fernandez from COMCMGRU3 and Chief Information Systems Technician Josh Klein from BCME all donned their combination covers and gold-fouled anchors and were welcomed into their respective Chiefs Mess.



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, visit https://www.c3f.navy.mil/.