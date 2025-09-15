C3F, TTGP, MCMGRU 3, BCME hold CPO Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Dean Gushikuma, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Southwest, places a Chief Petty Officer combination cover on Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Destynni Rutledge, from Indio, Calif., assigned to TTGP, during a pinning ceremony held at C3F headquarters, Sept. 16, 2025. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Roberson)