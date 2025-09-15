Personnel from base agencies speak with Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing during the 2025 Saber Resiliency Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025. Airmen were able to learn about the different programs and resources that are available for them at the Information Fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 09:19
|Photo ID:
|9317508
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-CJ696-1268
|Resolution:
|5387x3584
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.