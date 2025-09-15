52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel from base agencies speak with Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing during the 2025 Saber Resiliency Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025. Airmen were able to learn about the different programs and resources that are available for them at the Information Fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)