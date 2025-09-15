Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Personnel from base agencies speak with Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing during the 2025 Saber Resiliency Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025. Airmen were able to learn about the different programs and resources that are available for them at the Information Fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 09:19
    Photo ID: 9317508
    VIRIN: 250912-F-CJ696-1268
    Resolution: 5387x3584
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day
    52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day
    52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day
    52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download