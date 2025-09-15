52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, participate in a jiu-jitsu class during the 2025 Saber Resiliency Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025. The class provided an introduction to self-defense and jiu-jitsu concepts, supporting the physical and spiritual domains in strengthening resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)