Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, participate in a jiu-jitsu class during the 2025 Saber Resiliency Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025. The class provided an introduction to self-defense and jiu-jitsu concepts, supporting the physical and spiritual domains in strengthening resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 09:19
|Photo ID:
|9317494
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-CJ696-1037
|Resolution:
|5450x3626
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.