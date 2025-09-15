52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing paint canvases during an art class at the 2025 Saber Resiliency Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025. Saber Resiliency Day featured various classes and activities to provide practical tools to strengthen resilience, and connect with colleagues and community members.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)