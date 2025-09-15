Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day [Image 2 of 4]

    52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Personnel assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing paint canvases during an art class at the 2025 Saber Resiliency Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025. Saber Resiliency Day featured various classes and activities to provide practical tools to strengthen resilience, and connect with colleagues and community members.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)

