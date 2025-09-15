52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lindsey Wilson, left, and Laura Schulte-Welch, 52nd Fighter Wing library technicians, pose for a photo behind their stand during the 2025 Saber Resiliency Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, September 16, 2025. Saber Resiliency Day offered a range of classes and activities designed to provide practical tools for building resilience while fostering connections among colleagues and community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)