    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Lindsey Wilson, left, and Laura Schulte-Welch, 52nd Fighter Wing library technicians, pose for a photo behind their stand during the 2025 Saber Resiliency Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, September 16, 2025. Saber Resiliency Day offered a range of classes and activities designed to provide practical tools for building resilience while fostering connections among colleagues and community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 09:19
    VIRIN: 250912-F-CJ696-1239
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 52nd FW gathers Airmen for Saber Resiliency Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    resiliency
    52nd FW
    Saber Nation
    USAFE
    Spangdahlem Air Base

