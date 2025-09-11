250916-N-MQ780-1303

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Navy Career Counselor Jonathan Cedeño, from Bronx, New York, salutes the colors for a chief pinning ceremony in the hangar bay onboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 16, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)