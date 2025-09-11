Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250916-N-MQ780-1487

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Angel Conde 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250916-N-MQ780-1487
    Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Spencer West, from Haughton, Louisiana, salutes as he is rung aboard the chiefs’ mess during a chief pinning ceremony in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 16, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)

    VIRIN: 250916-N-MQ780-1487
