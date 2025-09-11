250916-N-MQ780-1391

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Chief’s mess aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) clap a chief pinning ceremony in the hangar bay of USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 16, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)