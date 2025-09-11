250916-N-MQ780-1354
Sailors selected for promotion to chief petty officer stand at parade rest during a chief pinning ceremony in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 16, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde
|09.14.2025
|09.16.2025 03:33
|9317074
|250916-N-MQ780-1354
|4906x3271
|1.28 MB
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|0
|0
This work, 250916-N-MQ780-1354 [Image 9 of 9], by SN Angel Conde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.