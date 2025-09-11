Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Croatia invites U.S. for Global Health Engagement [Image 10 of 10]

    Croatia invites U.S. for Global Health Engagement

    ZAGREB, CROATIA

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kolby Parent, The United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Office of the Command Surgeon international health specialist, speaks with Croatian army medical personnel during a global health engagement at the Military Medical Center in Zagreb, Croatia, on Sept. 2, 2025. By developing, practicing and refining unified standard operating procedures, the teams ensured they could operate cohesively in future real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Croatia invites U.S. for global health engagement

