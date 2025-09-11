Croatia invites U.S. for global health engagement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kolby Parent, The United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Office of the Command Surgeon international health specialist, speaks with Croatian army medical personnel during a global health engagement at the Military Medical Center in Zagreb, Croatia, on Sept. 2, 2025. By developing, practicing and refining unified standard operating procedures, the teams ensured they could operate cohesively in future real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)